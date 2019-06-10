Fatal Stabbing 6.10.2019

Murder charges filed late last week against three people who stabbed a man to death in a gang-related attack in Santa Barbara. The charges relate to a fatal attack on Alberto Suarez Torres in the early morning hours on June first.

The defendants are members of the westside criminal street gang. They drove into eastside gang territory to tag it with gang graffiti. One or two of them encountered Torres, who is an alleged eastside gang member. They chased him before fatally stabbing him.

Three suspects have been identified. They are members of a westside Hispanic street gang.