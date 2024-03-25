Fatal Traffic Collision in Paso Robles, DUI Suspected 03.25.2024

PR 03-24

The Paso Robles police department responded to a call of a single vehicle rollover incident on Saturday, March 23rd, at approximately 9:33 pm.

A release by the department says the incident occurred in the area of Buena Vista drive and highway 46 east. Officers arrived to find a white dodge ram pickup involved in a rollover down an embankment in the area.

Police say that there were three occupants, and one was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The department believes that alcohol was a factor in this collision after a preliminary investigation, and that none of the occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles police department.