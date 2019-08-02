Favorite Fast Food 8.02.2019

In-N-Out is no longer America’s favorite fast food restaurant.

According to a 2019 market force survey, that title now belongs to Georgia based Chick-fil-A. Market force talked with more than 7,600 people from 18-65 years of age.

The survey included a cross-section of the four US census regions. In-N-Out remains the king of burgers. Chick-fil-A had a 79% composite loyalty index. That’s the highest composite loyalty index across the board. In-N-Out scored 73%. The In-N-Out customers experienced great value for their money, however, than Chick-fil-A, 61-54%.