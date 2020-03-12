FBI Search SLO County Government Ctr 3.12.2020

The FBI conducted an early morning search and seizure yesterday at the SLO county government center. No word what the FBI was looking for or what they found.

They were reportedly searching the office of supervisor Adam Hill, who is leading in a close race to be re-elected. Supervisor Hill has been accused of harassing constituents and media people on social media. The FBI has not yet explained their search early yesterday at the county government center.

Cal Coast News is reporting today that supervisor Adam Hill is hospitalized today after attempting suicide yesterday after learning about the FBI search. Again, that’s what Cal Coast News is reporting today.

We’ll continue to watch this story for you about supervisor Adam Hill and a search of his office yesterday by the FBI.