FEMA Money 8.29.2019

The department of homeland security is diverting $271 million dollars from other federal agencies, like FEMA and the US Coast Guard, to increase the number of beds for detained illegal immigrants at the border.

The money will also pay to force asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are adjudicated. House speaker Nancy Pelosi called the diversion of funds “stunningly reckless” in light of hurricane Dorian, which is bearing down on Puerto Rico.

Last year about $200 million was transferred. The federal government has sent more than 30 thousand people back to Mexico to wait out their immigration cases.

Previously, asylum seekers were released into the US and allowed to work. But officials believe migrants simply stop showing up to court, and disappear in the US where they receive free education, free health care at hospital emergency rooms, and food stamps. That program is often called, catch and release.