Fentanyl Awareness 05.02.2023

This week, we’re hearing about fentanyl in the north county.

Cammie Velci has been working to enhance awareness of the drug, after it killed her son.

19-year-old Emilio Velci was not a drug abuser. He only took the counterfeit Percocet to relieve pain from his wisdom teeth. He did not know it was counterfeit.

Former assemblyman Jordan Cunningham says fentanyl is a serious issue in the state.

This coming Saturday evening, Cammie Velci is producing the 3rd annual fundraiser an evening of Aloha. It will be held Saturday evening at Atascadero lake pavilion.

For more information go to the website:

emiliovelcialohaproject.com.