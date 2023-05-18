Fentanyl Dealer Charged 05.18.2023

A San Luis Obispo woman charged with murder after selling Fentanyl to a Templeton man who overdosed and died back in October.

50-year-old Brandi Turner was living at the homeless camp at the Oklahoma avenue safe parking at the time. She sold the Fentanyl to 31-year-old Quinn Alister Hall on October 26th.

His body was found the next day behind the old animal services building on Oklahoma avenue.

Hall himself had been convicted of dealing drugs. He was sentenced to six months in jail back in 2012 for selling mephedrone to two 15-year-olds in 2010.

Turner was arrested by the sheriff’s department on Monday. She was charged with murder and drug related charges. She is now in custody at the county jail, not far from the Oklahoma avenue safe parking homeless campground where she used to live.