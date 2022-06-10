Fifth Generation Bearcat 06.10.2022

Today, Jaden Ralston will become the 5th generation of women in her family to graduate from Paso Robles High School. Jaden’s great-great grandmother, Zena Hord (Klintworth) graduated from PRHS in 1932. June Klintworth (Bertoni) graduated in 1955. June was Queen of the May at PRHS. Tami Bertoni (Smith) graduated in 1975. Staci Smith (Ralston) graduated in 2000. Jaden becomes the fifth generation to graduate on Friday evening.

Thursday afternoon, Jaden stopped by the Paso Robles Historical Museum to visit her great-grandmother before Friday’s Commencement Exercise. June Bertoni volunteers on Thursdays at the museum. Next year, Jaden will attend Iowa State University on an athletic scholarship to play softball. Jaden plans to study Bio-Chemistry. She has a GPA over 4.23. This summer Jaden will play softball with a travel team. Then, she moves to Ames, Iowa in August to attend Iowa State and to start practicing with the Cyclones. June says, “Of the five generations, Jaden is definitely the best softball pitcher. That’s why she got the scholarship to play at Iowa State University.”