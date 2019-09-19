Fight at Paso Robles High School 9.19.2019

Paso Robles police responding in force at Paso Robles high school after a fight erupted into a near riot.

The high school issued the following release;

Today during lunch at Paso Robles high school, there was a student fight that led to a large campus disruption. The investigation is ongoing and there are early indications that racial comments may have played a role in this student altercation. PRHS administration and staff quickly responded to assist in breaking up the fight and PRPD officers were deployed to the campus. There was a very large crowd of students who were watching, filming and verbally engaging in the fight by yelling negative comments toward other students, staff and police officers. Our staff and local authorities responded quickly, dispersed the crowds and secured the campus. Currently our administrative and counseling staff are conducting the investigation and providing support as needed. Additional law enforcement and supervisory staff will be on site for the rest of the week to support the safety of all students.

That’s from Paso Robles school district related to the disturbance yesterday at the high school. It is important as a school community that we work together proactively to solve issues prior to physical altercations. We have counseling staff available to help resolve student conflicts and we encourage all students to use these resources.

All students should refrain from participating as active bystanders (videoing, running towards the altercation and verbally provoking). Active bystanders inhibit the effectiveness of our staff and PRPD from resolving incidents. Filming for the purpose of sharing the video on social media outlets promotes violence and is unacceptable at our schools.

Student safety is our number one priority and students involved in this incident will be held accountable according to the statues of California education code and district disciplinary guidelines. Local law enforcement will apply the California penal code as appropriate.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact our director of student services: Joseph Williams at (805) 769-1000, jmwilliams@pasoschools.or or PRHS principal Anthony Overton at awoverton@pasoschools.org.