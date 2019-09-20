Fight at Paso Robles High School 9.20.2019

The investigation continues into the “large campus disruption” around noon at Paso Robles high school Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, but a plethora of police cars responded. Police sergeant Ricky Lehr says two students began fighting and a crowd estimated at about 300 students surrounded the area. The two students did not appear to be injured.

The crowd recorded the incident on their phones. Some yelled negative comments toward other students, the staff and police officers. Sergeant Lehr said it looked a lot worse than it really was.

The school says anyone with questions or concerns may contact Dr. Joseph Williams, the director of student services at the high school.