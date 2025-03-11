Final Update For Nacimiento Pipeline Repair at Supervisors Meeting 3.11.2025

The eleventh and final update for emergency contracting work at the Nacimiento water pipeline will be presented at today’s board of supervisors meeting.

Work began on July 24, 2024, when a leak was discovered on the Nacimiento water project at the Yerba Buena Creek crossing. The agenda details the events that followed after, with the county taking emergency actions to determine the location and cause of the leak, as well as hiring a contractor to conduct repairs.

The final design for emergency repairs were approved in November 2024, and repair work began on November 18, 2024. The agenda says emergency repairs are now complete.

The total emergency project cost is estimated to be around 1.2 million dollars. Staff will process all billings and prepare a project close out document by the end of May.

You can attend the meeting this morning at 9 in person, or watch online.