Fire 10.24.2019

A small grass fire quickly brought under control yesterday between lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio.

The fire reported just after three yesterday afternoon at Interlake road and Lynch Canyon road. The one-half acre fire was threatening one home. By 3:40, Cal Fire stopped it’s forward progress.

Elsewhere in the state, PG and E is implementing power shut offs for public safety. It’s a constantly changing scenario, but so far, no warnings of Public Safety Power Shut Off actions in San Luis Obispo county.