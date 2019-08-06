Fire 8.06.2019

Temperatures reached 107 yesterday afternoon in parts of the north county. Today will be in the low 90’s.

But after all the rain we got last winter, and the dry, windy weather so far this summer, fire danger is serious if not extreme. That’s one reason Paso Robles fire chief Jonathon Stornetta is going to city council asking for emergency action to clear the riverbed. So far this year, there have been over 60 fires in the Salinas river bed. Many are attributed to the transients living there.

Tonight at the outset of the Paso Robles city council meeting, chief Stornetta will again address the council on efforts to clean up the riverbed. His presentation is called riverbed fire risk mitigation. It is scheduled early in the meeting shortly after the invocation.