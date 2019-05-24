Fire at Atascadero High School 5.24.2019

A small fire reported yesterday morning at Atascadero high school.

The fire reported at 9:31 in the restroom in the I-building. The Atascadero fire department sent two engines. The first engine found a restroom filled with black smoke. Fire personal discovered a small fire burning on the floor between two bathroom sinks. The fire was extinguished and the smoke was removed. It took about 14 minutes to extinguish the fire and remove all the black smoke. No injuries reported.

The property damage estimated at $500. The value of the property saved estimated at $500,000. The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.