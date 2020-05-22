Fire at Camp Roberts 5.22.2020

Again today, Cal Fire is conducting a training class on back firing at Camp Roberts. You may see the smoke later today.

Clint Bullard is with Cal Fire. He reminds you to be careful this Memorial Weekend. He says Cal Fire and other officials are gearing up for a busy weekend at the lake. It’s a three day weekend, and we may get a lot of visitors to the north county this weekend, despite the shelter in place orders from the state, which are finally slowly being lifted.

But not entirely. There are still many wineries, bars, salons and gyms that remain closed.