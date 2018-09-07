Fire At Grandview 9.07.2018

A fire at the Grandview apartments at 102 Spring street around noon yesterday, blocked traffic coming off the northbound freeway yesterday.

Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta tells KPRL two fires occurred at that same time yesterday. The other was at Whitley Gardens, which delayed Cal Fire response to the Grandview apartment fire.

At last night’s city council meeting, the council approved the purchase of a new squad vehicle for the fire department. Stornetta says it will help on those occasions when there are more than one emergency in Paso Robles occurring at the same time.