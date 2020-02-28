Fire at San Simeon 2.28.2020

A fire Wednesday night at San Simeon Point destroyed some old-growth trees. Old Cyprus trees on the Point caught fire near San Simeon Cove.

Earlier this week, Cal Fire conducted two days of controlled burns. Then on Wednesday night, an ember caught a Cyprus tree on fire on the north side of the point. That was around 8 or 9 Wednesday night.

About 2-3 acres burned. That’s according to Ben Higgins, who is the Agricultural Operations Director for Hearst Ranch. Cal Fire arrived around ten and the fire was controlled by eleven. Higgins says the fire did not change the views from the old San Simeon Village, the Hearst Ranch Winery tasting room, the state park on highway one. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

That Point of San Simeon Cove was the site of a Portuguese Whaling Village in the 1850’s. About 20 families lived near the water and watched for whales. That ended about the time George Hearst bought the property in 1865 because petroleum had made whale obsolete.

Hearst Ranch has had ongoing problems with illegal campers on San Simeon Point, and multiple camp fires require the response of Cal Fire.