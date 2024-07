A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the 6600 block of Stoney Place, just east of Paso Robles.

Cal Fire received a report from a caller about the blaze, and managed to contain it to 5.4 acres after arriving at the scene. They spent several hours mopping up the fire after containing it.

The fire came close to multiple structures, according to Cal Fire. A 25-year-old tortoise was also evacuated from the area, though he was not harmed.

The cause is under investigation.