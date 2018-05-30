Fire in Cambria 5.30.2018

A fire in Cambria early yesterday injured a woman. The unidentified woman has been transported to Bakersfield for treatment at the Grossman Burn Center at Bakersfield Memorial hospital.

Firefighters believe the woman lived alone in the home. They say they ran into difficulty reaching her next of kin, which is why her name has not been released.

Capt. Emily Torlano said the fire is under investigation but there’s no reason to believe it was the result of arson and it does not appear to be suspicious.

The fire captain said two neighbors called 911. One heard someone yelling for help; the other said the injured woman went next door and asked for help.

When firefighters arrived, the front of the house was on fire. The house is a total loss, although the garage and a car were left unscathed.