Fire Hazard Severity Map For SLO County at Supervisors Meeting 4.03.2025

Fire Hazard Severity Zone LRA

The new fire hazard severity map for San Luis Obispo county will be presented at the next board of supervisors meeting, Tuesday, April 8th.

These maps are prepared by the office of the state fire marshal, required by assembly bill 337. The map identifies areas by their fire hazard severity, determined by fire history and potential fuel accumulation over a 50-year-period.

The map for SLO county includes all unincorporated areas and CSD’s. The agenda says in 2011, the total acreage that was classified as “very high” fire hazard severity in unincorporated areas was 48 acres.

In 2025, the updated classifications for unincorporated areas has almost 3 thousand acres as “very high,” over 17 thousand acres as “high,” and 18 thousand acres as “moderate.”

On Tuesday, the board’s recommended action is to introduce an ordinance adopting the map.