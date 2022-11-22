Fire in Heritage Ranch 11.22.2022

After containing a fire last night, another fire broke out in the same Heritage ranch home early this morning.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames again, but this time on the upper level of the home. The original fire began in the attached garage.

No word yet the cause of either fire.

Crews responded to the first fire at 5:22 p.m. Near the 2000 block of Sand Harbor Ct.

Fire officials say that blaze was contained to the garage.

All residents were evacuated from the house safely.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.