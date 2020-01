A fire broke out in a laundry room of a senior living residence in San Luis yesterday.

The fire was reported at 9:37 yesterday morning at Las Brisas Home near Orcutt road and Laurel lane. The cause was a heating malfunction from a dryer in the laundry room. The third floor of the building was evacuated.

But due to quick work, no injuries were reported. No residents were displaced because of the fire. Damage was contained to the dryer.