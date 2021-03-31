Fire in the Riverbed 3.31.2021

On Tuesday at approximately 8:37 PM, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the riverbed south of the Niblick bridge, near Larry Moore Park.

Firefighters found a ¼ acre vegetation fire in the riverbed burning in and around trees and brush. The fire was contained within 20 minutes. Two fires engines, one Paramedic Squad and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Two fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire / SLO county also responded. Fifteen firefighters responded to the incident with traffic control assistance from Paso Robles PD and CHP.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.