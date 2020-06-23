Fire in the Salinas Riverbed 6.23.2020

A wildfire yesterday afternoon in the Salinas riverbed in Paso Robles. 15 acres burned. Two homes destroyed. The fire is now 60% contained. 120 firefighters battled the fire.

It started just before 2 yesterday afternoon in near South River road and Navajo street. The fire climbed up the hillside and forced the evacuation of dozens of homes around Navajo, Cheyenne, Shoshone and Capital Hill. Police also evacuated Rolling Hill, Montebello Oaks & Kleck.

An evacuation center was set up at the Veterans center on Scott street. The Red Cross and Paso Robles city workers helped those who were forced to evacuate their homes.

559 homes were evacuated. About 2300 PG and E customers lost power. Evacuation orders remain in place for the area of South River road, Navajo road, Union road and Walnut/Bolen drive. Road closures remain in effect on River road and Creston road.

This morning firefighters continue to mop up the fire. A number of fire crews will stay in the area to extinguish embers. The cause of the fire is under investigation.