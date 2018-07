A wildfire yesterday near lake Nacimiento.

The fire broke out around 11:40 yesterday morning, threatening several homes. The fire was in the area where the Chimney fire burned thousands of acres two years ago.

Yesterday’s wildfire burned about 15 acres near Running Deer Ranch on the south side of the lake. Residents say their greatest worries are campfires and fireworks used by visitors to the area, which cause another wildfire like the Chimney Rock fire two years ago.