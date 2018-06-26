Fire This Morning in San Luis 6.26.2018

Homeless transients start a brush fire early this morning in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo city fire responded to a vegetation fire behind the Courtyard Marriott in San Luis at approximately 1:45 this morning. Officials say one homeless man was trying to transfer propane from one bottle to another larger bottle when a vapor cloud formed. SLO city fire battalion chief Bob Bisson says without the right equipment, this is a very dangerous operation.

The propane leaked into the encampment, and that started the fire. The transient was sent to Sierra Vista hospital after he suffered second and third degree burns.

The fire burned about 1,000 square feet of brush. SLO city fire, with assistance from Cal Fire were able to knock it down within 30 minutes.