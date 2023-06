Yesterday afternoon, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the area near 2250 Dry Creek road for a vegetation fire.

Firefighters at the scene found approximately a quarter of an acre burning underneath power lines. Though the fire’s spread was slow, fences and power lines in the area made containment difficult.

The fire was ultimately contained a few hours later.

The cause of the fire was a downed power line following a bird strike.