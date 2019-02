Charles E brown is named firefighter of the year in Paso Robles. Brown joined the fire department in 2004. He has been a leader in para-medicine and has written grants for the office of emergency services which have generated more than one million dollars in grants for that office.

Mayor Steve Martin making the announcement at this week’s city council meeting. The city recently hired six new firefighters, who attended the city council meeting Tuesday night to see Charles Brown receive his award.