Firefighters Battle Two Blazes at Paso Recycling Facility 06.05.2023

North County Recycling in Paso Robles, caught fire on Saturday evening and again on Sunday afternoon.

At 8:27 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a fire burning behind the building at 3360 La Cruz Way. Firefighters arrived to find mixed recyclables on fire.

Breezy conditions caused the fire to spread to bales of plastic, bales of cardboard and a 25 ton excavator. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, recyclables inside the building caught fire, activating the sprinkler system and notifying the fire department. Firefighters put out the blaze in less then 10 minutes.

The source of the fires remain under investigation.