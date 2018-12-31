Fireman’s Ball 12.31.2018

The Atascadero firefighters association is hosting a New Year’s Eve fireman’s ball tonight at the Atascadero pavilion on the lake.

All proceeds benefit the firefighters association That’s tonight at the pavilion on the lake. The fireman’s ball. Tickets are $50 if you buy them on line. $65 at the door. You can buy tickets at www.visitatascadero.com

There is also a New Year’s Eve concert and an old-fashioned bonfire in downtown Paso Robles tonight. That’s from 8 – 11. You’re encouraged to dress warmly for that. The ball will drop at nine, to coincide with midnight on the east coast. That event is free.