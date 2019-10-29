Fires 10.29.2019

To the north and south of us, wind-driven fires burn out of control, threatening thousands of homes. Stronger wind gusts are expected to arrive later today and tomorrow.

North of San Francisco, the Kincade fire has forced more than 200 thousand residents to evacuate their homes between Santa Rosa and the pacific ocean.

On the west side of LA, a fire broke out near the Getty Center Museum, threatening homes as well as priceless works of art. Among those to evacuate their home because of the Getty fire, NBA star Lebron James and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A forecaster with the national weather service’s weather prediction center says, “The winds in the south will really pick up, 50-70 miles per hour, with some gusts up to 80 miles per hour in the Los Angeles mountain area. The Santa Ana winds in the south could reach their worst levels of the season and continue into late Thursday.

In Sonoma county, winds will hit up to 65 miles per hour in the mountain areas, and 35 miles per hour in the valleys and the coast. PG and E says another 600,000 people may have their power shut off as a fire prevention measure.

About one million customers lost their power yesterday, although PG and E says about half had their power restored last night. So far, the Kincade fire has burned 74,000 acres, destroyed 123 homes and other structures. It’s about 15% contained.

The Getty fire burned more than 600 acres around interstate 405. It’s destroyed eight structures and is 5% contained. UCLA and a number of public schools closed for the day.