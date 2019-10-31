Fires 10.31.2019

Wildfires continue to burn in northern and southern California.

The Easy fire pushed by Santa Ana winds in Simi Valley threatened the Reagan library yesterday. A buffer zone created by goats helped protect the library.

Paso Robles fire chief Jonathon Stornetta says two local engines are in northern California. Stornetta saying a lot of fire engines are standing by, waiting for instructions to attack developing fires in their surrounding area.

In Simi Valley, the Reagan library archives are protected in fireproof vaults. Each year, hundreds of goats are brought in to feed on the brush surrounding the presidential library to create a firebreak.