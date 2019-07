If you’re looking for fireworks tomorrow night, you can find them in Cambria at Shamel park. In Cayucos they’ll set fireworks off from the pier, and also the pier in Pismo Beach.

There will be fireworks in Paso Robles at the Paso Robles Event Center. Part of Paso Pops. For more information about the concert, go to Paderewskifest.com

Fireworks are illegal in most areas of the county. The threat of fire remains high in San Luis Obispo county .