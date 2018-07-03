Fireworks in Paso Robles 7.03.2018

Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services is urging residents to observe a safe, legal and fire-free holiday. Due to the high temperatures, predicted low humidity and the threat of fire, they say we must all do our part to be fire safe.

Residents are advised that fireworks are illegal in the city of Paso Robles and officials warn that anyone caught lighting or possessing even “safe and sane” fireworks in the city may be cited and fined. Misdemeanor violations are punishable by a fine. In addition, anyone found responsible for setting a fire using any type of fireworks may be responsible to pay for property damage, suppression costs and may be charged with a felony. This liability also applies to parents of juveniles found responsible for causing a fire.