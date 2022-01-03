First Babies Born in CA 1.03.2022

The first baby born at a local hospital on the first of January is always a fun story in rural areas of California. But this year, something extraordinary occurred at a hospital in Salinas.

At Natividad Medical Center in Salinas over the weekend, twins were born to parents from Greenfield. The first baby, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born at 11:45 Friday night, December 31st. Then, fifteen minutes later, at midnight, his twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born, she was the first baby born in Salinas in 2022.

So the twins not only have different birthdays, even the years they were born are different. Alfredo Antonio born December 31st, 2021. His twin sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, January first, 2022.

Now, they’re going back to Greenfield to grow up together, and they can explain their birthdays to teachers and health officials for the rest of their lives. They’ve already got a story and they’re only two days old.