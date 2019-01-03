First Baby 1.03.2019

The first baby born in San Luis Obispo county in the new year remains anonymous. The baby’s mother elected to avoid the limelight after giving birth in San Luis Obispo.

The second child, however, was a beautiful baby boy born to an attractive young couple at Twin Cities community hospital in Templeton. James Fazio and Katherine Pastioli welcome their son, Micah James Fazio. Micah weighed 8 pounds five ounces and was 20 inches tall. Micah was born at 1:30 early Tuesday morning at Twin Cities hospital. He is the first official baby born in the year 2019 in San Luis Obispo county.