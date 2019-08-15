First Day of School 8.15.2019

Today is the first day of school for student in Paso Robles and Shandon. A big challenge faces students and parents at the campus of Flamson middle school.

Students at Bauer Speck elementary school have been relocated to the north end of that campus. They will occupy about ten portables installed over the summer. It means more students will be coming and going from that campus. That drop-off is complicated by roadwork underway on Spring street between 24th and 32nd streets. Crews are installing a new water line there. Parents transporting their children to the Flamson campus are advised to be patient.

Superintendent Curt Dubost visited the campus yesterday to meet with administrators at each school to discuss the drop off and other logistics. Unfortunately, five of those portables for the Bauer Speck elementary school do not have air conditioning, so the classrooms may get rather warm today. High temperatures forecast to reach 105 degrees this afternoon in Paso Robles.