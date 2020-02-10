First Friday in Atascadero 2.10.2020





Atascadero kicked off a new monthly event Friday night in the downtown area.

It’s called First Friday, with retail stores open late, local north county wineries pouring wine, and music in several areas, including at the Bru Coffee House,

First Friday included tours of the historic rotunda with Tom Lewis and Tom O’Malley conducting the tours. And a lot of stores open late.

It will be held every First Friday here on out, presented by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and the downtown business improvement district.