First Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority Meeting Tonight 4.07.2025

Estrella-El Pomar-Creston Water District Board Advocates for Excluding Domestic Water Users from Extraction Fees

The first meeting for the Paso Robles area groundwater authority is scheduled for tonight at 4 pm in the Paso Robles city council chambers.

The authority was formed from the Joint Powers Agreement to replace the Paso Basin Cooperative committee as a method of coordinated governance for the Paso Groundwater Basin. Prior to this meeting, both the Shandon-San Juan & the Estrella-El Pomar water districts have officially adopted policy positions that oppose fees on de minimis users in the basin.

On tonight’s agenda for the authority is an update on a rate study, which is being finalized by SCI Consulting Group. The agenda says a study will be available for public review in the next few weeks, with a special meeting taking place to discuss the study.

The agenda also notes that fees will not be imposed on the San Miguel CSD or those in its boundaries, and it also states no fees on de minimis extractors will be incorporated into the proposed fee structure.