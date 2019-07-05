Flags on Veterans Memorial Bridge 7.05.2019

On Independence Day, United States flags flew once again along the Veterans Memorial bridge in Paso Robles.

Originally, Kiwanis put the flags out, but some technical issues related to securing the flags to the poles prevented their display for the last several years. Teresa Sullenger tells KPRL the bridge is called the Veterans Memorial Bridge, although the road is Niblick road.

Volunteers put the flags up at 5:30 am. On the 4th of July, and took them down at 8:00 pm. Teresa Sullenger says the flags honored the memory of Richard Benitez, the Kiwanian who led the initial effort to put flags on the veterans memorial bridge. Sullenger and other volunteers say they plan to put the flags up for other holidays including Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Flag Day.