A long line of cars at Flamson middle school yesterday.

Vice principal Audra Carr explains, Monday 8th graders were turning in Chromebooks and text books, and picking up art projects. Today and tomorrow, the same for 6th and 7th graders.

A big event occurring Thursday morning, when eighth graders drive through as part of the promotion exercise. People are encouraged to support that promotion Thursday morning at Flamson middle school in Paso Robles.