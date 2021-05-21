Flamson Middle School Dance Performance 5.21.2021

Several hundred people turned out for a dance performance Thursday evening at Flamson middle school. The dance classes at Flamson have only been rehearsing since March, but instructor Stephanie Lovejoy prepared them for a big show on the steps of the middle school on Spring street.

Principal Tim Vincent among those to marvel at the big turn-out on a windy evening in Paso Robles.

Because of the pandemic, the performance was put on at the front steps of the middle school rather than the school’s multi-purpose room, which has an excellent stage.

The dancers and the parents enjoyed an event which celebrated the end of the pandemic shutdown, and a new beginning for Flamson middle school.