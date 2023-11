The Paso Robles police department responded to a report of a student at Flamson middle school being combative with staff.

The school was placed under shelter-in-place protocols at around 10:45 am yesterday while police arrived on the scene to deal with the combative student.

Police say that they and staff were able to de-escalate the situation, and the student was reportedly turned over to their guardian and mental health professionals.

The shelter-in-place was then lifted at around 11:30 am.