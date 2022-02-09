Flamson Middle School Student 02.09.2022

Students at Flamson middle school quiet than usual yesterday, following the tragic death of a 13-year-old student who was struck by a train Monday afternoon near 34th and Riverside.

Genesis Guererro was walking on the tracks with friends, listening to music on her head phones or ear buds when the northbound Coast Starlight approached from behind her. Her friends tried to convince her to get off the tracks, but were unsuccessful.

She was struck and killed around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

At Flamson yesterday school counselors were present all day at the multipurpose room, available to talk with any students who were upset by the death of Geny Guerrero.

The family has started a GoFundMe account for Geny. It can be found online at bit.ly/genyguerrero-fund.