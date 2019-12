Almost like the beginning of school this year, parents of students attending Flamson middle school and those at the temporary Bauer Speck portables, upset about roadwork near their school.

They’ve coned off Spring street already this morning between 24th and 28th. Please drive carefully and be patient if you’re dropping off or picking up students at Flamson middle school or Bauer Speck this week. It should improve as the week continues.

Don’t park at Rite Aid. They don’t like that.