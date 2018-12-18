Floating Device 12.18.2018

A floating device designed to capture trash in the ocean between California and Hawaii is not sweeping up any plastic waste. The innovator behind the pacific ocean cleanup project says the speed of the solar-powered barrier isn’t allowing it to hold on to the plastic it catches.

A crew of engineers is on its way to the u-shaped boom today. They’ll work for the next few weeks to widen its span so that it captures more wind and waves to help it go faster. It’s intended to corral a swirling island of plastic waste in the ocean between California and Hawaii.