Flood Readiness Night in SLO Co This Week 10.31.2023

The San Luis Obispo county flood control and water conservation district is hosting a free, family-friendly event for flood preparation in San Luis Obispo.

The night will feature interactive demonstrations, hazard area and flood zone information, and an opportunity to sign up for alerts to stay informed.

The event will prepare members of the community, particularly those in flood control zone 9 in the San Luis Obispo city area, for the upcoming wet season after the historic rainfalls earlier this year.