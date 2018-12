Yesterday, Carlo Fuentes Flores was charged with the murder of 62-year-old Nancy Woodrum of Paso Robles.

On Tuesday, the Paso Robles man led sheriff’s detectives to her body in a remote spot off highway 58 in eastern San Luis Obispo county. Fuentes Flores also allegedly raped Woodrum and burglarized her home on El Pharo drive in rural Paso Robles.

Woodrum ran a hair salon on Spring Street in Paso Robles. She disappeared on May 5th.