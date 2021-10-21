Flores Charges & Trial Date 10.21.2021

Yesterday, Paul and Ruben Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, including murder. Superior court judge Craig Van Rooyen sets a trial date of April 25th.

44-year-old Paul Ruben of San Pedro is accused of murder in the disappearance of 19-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart back in 1996. His father, Ruben Flores of Arroyo Grande, is accused of being an accessory after the crime.

The father and son were arrested April 13th after an investigation which took decades.

