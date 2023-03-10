Flores Trial Hearing 03.10.2023

At nine this morning, a hearing begins in the Paul Flores murder trial in Salinas.

A Monterey county court judge Jennifer O’Keefe will rule on defense motions to grant a new trial. If the judge overturns the verdict, Flores cannot be tried again for the murder of Kristin Smart. If she rules against the defense motions, Paul Flores could be sentenced today.

The defense is claiming Paul Flores did not receive a fair trial, and attorney Robert Sanger is asking the judge to overturn the jury’s guilty verdict.

On Monday, the San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office called for the court to deny the defense attorney’s request for a second trial.

We may know later today the fate of Paul Flores, accused in the disappearance and murder of Kristin Smart 26 years ago on the Cal Poly campus.